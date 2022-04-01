‘Seoul Check-in’: Watch Lee Hyori hang out with Rain and Hwasa in new teaser

TVING has released a new teaser for Seoul Check-in, the upcoming reality TV show starring K-pop superstar Lee Hyori.

In the new clip, Lee is seen visiting friends from all over the city, like SSAK3 teammate Rain, comedians Park Na-rae and Hong Hyun-hee, MAMAMOO member Hwasa and SECHSKIES member Eun Ji-won. Later on, she is seen enjoying her time at a ski resort.

Seoul Check-in follows Lee’s life in the South Korean capital city of Seoul, where she carries out most of her promotional activities. It is set to contrast that of the singer-actress’ previous Hyori’s Homestay series, which took place at her personal residence on the rustic Jeju Island.

A pilot episode of Seoul Check-in was first released via TVING on January 29, where it instantly topped that platform’s list of most popular shows, and led to an exponential increase in paid subscribers in the following days, per Korea JoongAng Daily.

New episodes of Seoul Check-in premieres on April 8, and will only be available on South Korean streaming platform TVING. The reality series is helmed by producer Kim Tae-ho, who had previously worked on hit MBC variety programmes Infinity Challenge and Hangout With Yoo.

In other news, (G)I-DLE member Minnie has teamed up with storytelling app Mindset to launch a fourteen-part video series exploring “stories about her family, growing up in a foreign country, her passion for music, and how she overcame difficulties in her life to finally achieve her dreams.”

“I want to share how I was able to overcome these challenges and about the positive mindset I achieved from the difficult times,” Minnie explained in the trailer for the series. “I thought my story could be helpful, and may also comfort someone in need. So that’s why I’m here.”