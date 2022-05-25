Seth Green appeals for return of Bored Ape NFT due to star in his new show

Seth Green has lost four NFTs in a recent phishing scam – including one image from the Bored Ape Yacht Club series that he had been intending to base a new TV show around.

Fred Simian, an ape pictured with a halo and a skeleton t-shirt, was sold for over $200,000 after the actor, producer, writer and director unwittingly visited a phishing site on May 8.

The image was then acquired by a user named DarkWing84, and from there to GBE_Vault. The image’s transaction history can be traced through the NFT platform OpenSea (per Consequence).

Advertisement

Green is particularly concerned that no longer owns the commercial rights to the character, due to appear in his latest project, Whitehorse Tavern.

“Well frens it happened to me. Got phished and had 4 NFT stolen,” Green tweeted on May 17. “@DarkWing84 looks like you bought my stolen ape – hit me up so we can fix it.”

The former Buffy The Vampire Slayer star shared a trailer for Whitehorse Tavern at NFT conference VeeCon on Saturday (May 21), which depicts Fred as an unlucky-in-love bartender in a show that blends real footage with animation. You can watch the clip below.

Well frens it happened to me. Got phished and had 4NFT stolen. @BoredApeYC @opensea @doodles @yugalabs please don’t buy or trade these while I work to resolve:@DarkWing84 looks like you bought my stolen ape- hit me up so we can fix it pic.twitter.com/VL1OVnd44m — Seth Green (@SethGreen) May 17, 2022

Advertisement

It’s not the first time a high-profile figure has lost NFTs to a phishing scam. Last month, Taiwanese pop star Jay Chou said he had his Bored Ape non-fungible token (NFT) stolen from him on April Fool’s Day.

The Mandopop star took to Instagram that day to share the news, writing that a Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFT that had been gifted to him by a friend was “stolen” by a phishing website.

Singaporean rapper Yung Raja shared a similar incident in mid-March, saying that he lost some NFTs after he clicked on a scam link. “It was all so convincing,” he wrote. “These scammers are getting smarter at trying to get you to click that link.”