Seth MacFarlane says he regrets keeping ‘Family Guy’ on Fox

Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane has said he is not happy that the show is still on Fox.

The series premiered on Fox in January 1999 and has remained on the network ever since.

Last September, Family Guy was renewed for two more seasons by Fox.

But MacFarlane has expressed his desire to move the show to another network, citing Fox News host Tucker Carlson as the reason why.

“Tucker Carlson’s latest opinion piece once again makes me wish Family Guy was on any other network,” he wrote on Twitter.

— Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) August 1, 2021

“Look, Fox, we both know this marriage isn’t working anymore. The sex is only once a year, I don’t get along with your mother, and well… I’ve been having an affair with NBC.”

It is unclear which comments MacFarlane was referring to, but Carlson, has been criticised over his stance surrounding COVID-19 vaccines recently, expressing doubt over their effectiveness.

Carlson was also key a supporter of Donald Trump and has previously claimed that Dr Anthony Fauci, the man leading the White House response to the pandemic, created COVID-19.

MacFarlane, on the other hand, uses his social media presence to share science-based information relating to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, it was recently confirmed that a live-action comedy series based on his Ted films has been greenlit.

The series is expected to be a prequel to the 2012 film, which starred Mark Wahlberg and Mila Kunis.

Though neither stars are set to return for the show, MacFarlane is in negotiations to reprise the voice of the foul-mouthed teddy bear. He is also attached to write the script and executive produce the show.