‘Sex And The City’ stars pay tribute to actor Willie Garson who has died

Tributes have been paid to Sex And The City star Willie Garson, who has died aged 57.
The actor was best known for playing talent agent Stanford Blatch, who is a close friend and confidante of Sarah Jessica Parker’s character Carrie Bradshaw.
Garson appeared throughout the series and the franchise’s two films. His film credits also included Groundhog Day, There’s Something About Mary and Fever Pitch.
Mario Cantone, who played Garson’s on-screen partner Anthony Marentino in the series, wrote on Twitter: “I’m devastated and just overwhelmed with sadness… You were a gift from the gods.”
Cynthia Nixon, who played Miranda Hobbes in the series, added: “We all loved him and adored working with him. He was endlessly funny on-screen and in real life. He was a source of light, friendship and show business lore.”
The cause of his death has not yet been disclosed but executive producer of Sex And The City, Michael Patrick King, said Garson had been working “even while he was sick”, without giving further details.
“His spirit and his dedication to his craft was present every day,” he said in a statement.
“His multitude of gifts as an actor and person will be missed by everyone.”
Further tributes were paid by his adopted son Nathen, who wrote: “I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much. I’m so proud of you.”
“Willie Garson was in life, as on screen, a devoted friend and a bright light for everyone in his universe,” a statement from HBO added.
“He created one of the most beloved characters from the HBO pantheon and was a member of our family for nearly twenty-five years. We are deeply saddened to learn of his passing and extend our sincere condolences to his family and loved ones.”
