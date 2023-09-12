‘Sex Education’ final season trailer prepares fans for the end

Netflix has released a new trailer for the fourth and final season of Sex Education – check it out above.

Created by Laurie Nunn, the final season picks up as Otis (Asa Butterfield) and Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) face setting up a new sex clinic at Cavendish Sixth Form College.

As shown in the trailer, Otis is also struggling with the distance between him and Maeve (Emma Mackey), who is studying at the prestigious Wallace University in the US.

Advertisement

An official synopsis reads: “Following the closure of Moordale Secondary, Otis and Eric now face a new frontier – their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form College. Otis is nervous about setting up a new clinic, whilst Eric is praying they won’t be losers again.

“But Cavendish is a culture shock for all the Moordale students – they thought they were progressive but this new college is another level. There’s daily yoga in the communal garden, a strong sustainability vibe and a group of kids who are popular for being… kind?! Viv is totally thrown by the college’s student-led, non-competitive approach, while Jackson is still struggling to get over Cal. Aimee tries something new by taking an Art A-Level and Adam grapples with whether mainstream education is for him.

“Over in the US, Maeve is living her dream at prestigious Wallace University, being taught by cult author Thomas Molloy. Otis is pining after her, whilst adjusting to not being an only child at home, or the only therapist on campus.”

Other returning cast members include Gillian Anderson, Aimee-Lou Wood, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Mimi Keene, George Robinson, Chinenye Ezeudu, Dua Saleh, Alistair Petrie, Samantha Spiro, Jim Howick, Rakhee Thakrar and Daniel Ings.

New additions to the cast for the fourth season include Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy, Thaddea Graham, Lisa McGrillis, Marie Reuther, Jodie Turner Smith, Eshaan Akbar, Felix Mufti, Anthony Lexa, Alexandra James, Reda Elazouar, Bella Maclean and Imani Yahshua.

Advertisement

All eight episodes of the final season are released Thursday September 21 on Netflix, including a bumper series finale which spans 83 minutes.

Show creator Laurie Nunn previously confirmed the fourth season would be the show’s last in July, describing it as the “right time to graduate”.

Earlier this year, three cast members – Patricia Allison (Ola), Tanya Reynolds (Lily) and Simone Ashley (Olivia) – confirmed they wouldn’t be returning for the final season.