‘Sex Education’ season four starts filming, with Dan Levy cast as US college tutor

Production on season four of Sex Education has officially started, with news of Dan Levy’s casting also shared.

The Schitt’s Creek actor plays Mr Molloy in the forthcoming series, as revealed by Netflix on social media today (August 19).

Mr Molloy is the Ivy League tutor of Maeve Wiley (Emma Mackey). At the end of season three, Maeve secures a place to study abroad at the prestigious Wallace University.

“Sex Education Season 4 is officially in production! Welcome @danjlevy as Mr Molloy. (Yay, David!!),” reads a tweet posted by Netflix UK and Ireland.

A synopsis for season four reads: “Following the closure of Moordale Secondary, Otis and Eric now face a new frontier — their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form College. Otis is nervous about setting up his new clinic, while Eric is praying they won’t be losers again.

“But Cavendish is a culture shock for all the Moordale students — they thought they were progressive but this new college is another level. There’s daily yoga in the communal garden, a strong sustainability vibe and a group of kids who are popular for being … kind?!

“Viv is totally thrown by the college’s student-led, non-competitive approach, while Jackson is still struggling to get over Cal. Aimee tries something new by taking an Art A Level and Adam grapples with whether mainstream education is for him.

“Over in the US, Maeve is living her dream at prestigious Wallace University, being taught by cult author Thomas Molloy. Otis is pining after her while adjusting to not being an only child at home, or the only therapist on campus.”

Also joining the cast is Doctor Who’s Thaddea Graham alongside Marie Reuther (Kamikaze) and newcomers Felix Mufti, Anthony Lexa, Alexandra James, Reda Elazouar, Bella Maclean and Imani Yahshua.

Returning cast include season favourites Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Ncuti Gatwa, Aimee-Lou Wood, Emma Mackey, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Mimi Keene, George Robinson, Chinenye Ezeudu, Dua Saleh, Alistair Petrie and Samantha Spiro.

Filming for season four is currently underway in Wales and is expected to run until 2023.

The news follows Sex Education star Rakhee Thakra this month becoming the latest cast member to announce her departure from the show.

Thankra, who played teacher Emily Sands in the Netflix series, recently confirmed that she won’t be returning for season four. “I’m not part of the new series,” she told Daily Star Sunday, before adding: “I can’t really talk about why.”

Last month Patricia Allison revealed she won’t return in the fourth season of Sex Education.

The actor, who plays Ola Nyman in the show, announced her departure during an interview on Capital Xtra radio show Breakfast With Yinka and Shayna Marie.

Asked for a teaser of what to expect in season four, Allison replied: “I have absolutely loved being on Sex Education so much and playing Ola, but unfortunately I won’t be joining the team for season four.

“I’m so sorry to have to break that to you guys, but I’m just going to be doing some other little things. Some other opportunities have come up. I’ve been doing it for three years and I’ve genuinely loved it.”