‘Sex Education’ star George Robinson discusses feedback from disability community

Sex Education star George Robinson has opened up about playing Isaac, discussing feedback from the disabled community.

The actor, who became quadriplegic himself at the age of 17, discussed playing the wheelchair-using character.

“The feedback I’ve got from within the disability community is that it’s really refreshing to see someone who is so comfortable within themselves and not questioning their existence,” he told the BBC.

Isaac is introduced in the show’s second season, forming a close friendship with Maeve which sets up the potential for more in season three.

Robinson said he “learned a lot” from Isaac “in terms of being comfortable within my own skin and not having to apologise” for himself.