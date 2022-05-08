‘Sex Education’ star Ncuti Gatwa is the new ‘Doctor Who’

The BBC has announced that Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa is set to play the titular role in Doctor Who.

Current Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker announced her departure from the long-running series last July. She’s set to star in one more episode set to air this autumn to coincide with the centenary of the BBC and rumours about her replacement have been rife.

Last year it was reported that Years & Years’ Olly Alexander was in negotiations with the BBC about becoming The Doctor but today it’s been confirmed that Ncuti Gatwa is set to join Doctor Who as the titular Time Lord.

The 29-year-old is most well-known for playing Eric Effiong in Netflix’s hugely popular Sex Education.

The future is here! Ncuti Gatwa is the Doctor. ❤️❤️➕🟦 #DoctorWho Read more here ➡️ https://t.co/KoxPmoNAdL pic.twitter.com/peKsH6gCjI — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) May 8, 2022

“There aren’t quite the words to describe how I’m feeling, said Gatwa in a statement. “A mix of deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared. This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavour my upmost to do the same.”

Alongside Gatwa, Russell T Davies is set to return for the next series of Doctor Who as showrunner, after he initially helmed the 21st-century revival of the show from 2005 to 2009.

“Russell T Davies is almost as iconic as the Doctor himself and being able to work with him is a dream come true,” continued Gatwa.

“His writing is dynamic, exciting, incredibly intelligent and fizzing with danger. An actor’s metaphorical playground. The entire team have been so welcoming and truly give their hearts to the show. And so as much as it’s daunting, I’m aware I’m joining a really supportive family. Unlike the Doctor, I may only have one heart but I am giving it all to this show.”

Davies added: “The future is here and it’s Ncuti! Sometimes talent walks through the door and it’s so bright and bold and brilliant, I just stand back in awe and thank my lucky stars. Ncuti dazzled us, seized hold of the Doctor and owned those TARDIS keys in seconds.

“It’s an honour to work with him, and a hoot, I can’t wait to get started. I’m sure you’re dying to know more, but we’re rationing ourselves for now, with the wonderful Jodie’s epic finale yet to come. But I promise you, 2023 will be spectacular!”