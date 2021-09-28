‘Sex/Life’: 20 million users replayed viral NSFW scene, Netflix reveals

Netflix have confirmed that 20 million of their users have replayed a NSFW scene from Sex/Life that recently went viral.

The streaming platform revealed the number as part of its announcement that the show will be renewed for a second season.

Sex/Life follows suburban mother-of-two Billie (Sarah Shahi) who takes a fantasy-charged trip down memory lane that causes her wild past, specifically involving former lover Brad (Adam Demos), to catch up with her present, in which she is married to husband Cooper (Mike Vogel).

The scene in particular picked up traction after it became part of a TikTok challenge. Users of the social media platform encouraged each other to watch the scene free of context, which occurs in episode three at the 20-minute mark.

During the minutes that follow, Billie’s husband Cooper takes a shower next to an unknowing Brad. As Brad moves around in the shower, the camera focuses momentarily on his penis.

It’s a moment that has sparked much conversation on social media, including speculation that the appendage is prosthetic – which has been neither confirmed nor denied by the show’s creator Stacy Rukeyser.

A release date for the second season is yet to be confirmed.

Elsewhere on Netflix, Squid Game writer-director Hwang Dong-hyuk has spoken about a possible follow-up to the South Korean hit dystopian show.

The creator told Variety that he doesn’t “have well developed plans for Squid Game 2”, admitting that “it is quite tiring just thinking about it”.

However, a second season has not been ruled out, with Hwang adding that “if I were to do it, I would certainly not do it alone. I’d consider using a writers’ room and would want multiple experienced directors.”