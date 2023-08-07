SF9’s Rowoon, Jo Bo-ah are fated lovers in ‘Destined With You’ trailer

Netflix has unveiled the trailer for the upcoming fantasy romance K-drama Destined With You, starring SF9’s Rowoon and Jo Bo-ah.

Netflix has released the full trailer for the JTBC K-drama series Destined With You. The show will feature the characters Jang Shin-yu and Lee Hong-jo, played by SF9’s Rowoon (Tomorrow) and Jo Bo-ah (Military Prosecutor Doberman), respectively.

Destined With You revolves around a mysterious 300-year-old forbidden book sealed in a wooden chest, which comes into civil servant Hong-jo’s possession. She crosses paths with Shin-yu, a talented young lawyer who suffers from an unexplained sickness due to a curse that has passed through his family for generations.

They soon learn that the forbidden book may hold the key to curing his illness. As Shin-yu’s condition worsens, the pair race to figure out how to break the curse, and begin to fall in love along the way.

The new trailer showcases the enduring and fated love between Shin-yu and Hong-jo over the centuries, and how the pair always seem to find one another in their different lives. “Let’s run away to some place. Anywhere,” Shin-yu says in the clip.

JTBC’s new K-drama Destined With You premieres on August 23, and will also be available to stream on Netflix. The upcoming series also stars Ha Jun (Arthdal Chronicles) and Girl’s Day member Yura (Forecasting Love and Weather).