‘Shadow and Bone’ renewed for season two on Netflix

Shadow And Bone has been renewed for a second season on Netflix.

The hit show garnered more than 55 million streams during its first 28 days on Netflix and became a Number 1 streaming hit in 79 countries.

Based on the novel trilogy of the same name by Leigh Bardurgo, NME said of the show: “it’s been called Game of Thrones for teens: a new epic fantasy series, adapted from a worldwide best-selling series of books set in a detailed, extraordinary world, full of hand-over-mouth twists.”

Showrunner Eric Heisserer confirmed the news in a statement saying: “I’m honoured and thrilled to return to the Grishaverse and continue the stories of these endearing characters, particularly Milo.”

While author an Executive Producer Leigh Bardurgo added: “I’ve been writing in the Grishaverse for nearly 10 years now, so I’m thrilled we get to keep this adventure going.

“There are so many places we’ve barely gotten to visit and I can’t wait to introduce our audience to more of the saints, soldiers, thugs, thieves, princes, and privateers who make this world so much fun to explore.

Speaking to NME earlier this year about the making of the show, Bardurgo said: “From the first time we started talking about the TV series, we wanted to bring these stories together, but finding the right mechanism to do that was a little bit of a mystery.”

While Heisserer added: “It’s not a complete merging, because we really don’t get to the story of Six of Crows[in the first season]. What we have is a timeline, which is a bit offset, so I worked with Leigh to develop a prequel story which follows the Crows before we get to know them in the events of the first book.”

Reviewing the series, NME said: “There’s plenty to like about Shadow and Bone, not least its 19th century Russia-inspired aesthetic, and at eight episodes, it doesn’t overstay its welcome.”