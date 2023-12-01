A documentary about Shane MacGowan has been returned to BBC iPlayer to remember the Irish musician, whose death was announced yesterday.

The frontman of The Pogues died aged 65, as was confirmed in a joint statement by his wife, Victoria Mary Clarke, his sister and his father.

The statement read: “It is with the deepest sorrow and heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of Shane MacGowan. Shane died peacefully at 3am this morning (30 November, 2023) with his wife Victoria and family by his side.

“Prayers and the last rites were read which gave comfort to his family.

“He is survived by his wife Victoria, his sister Siobhan and his father Maurice, family and a large circle of friends. Further details will be announced shortly but the family ask for privacy at this very sad time.”

The documentary, titled, Crock Of Gold: A Few Rounds With Shane MacGowan, was directed by Julien Temple, and originally aired in 2020, receiving a four-star review from NME.

The BBC’s description of the feature reads: “The definitive documentary on musical icon Shane MacGowan. The wild and roving life of Ireland’s most beloved punk poet, as told by Shane himself and a small, intimate cast of close friends and members of his family.”

In its review, NME wrote on the documentary: “Despite his confrontational manner, this is a tale told with love, compassion and humour. We hear how much MacGowan loved his childhood in Tipperary – even if he was drinking and smoking at six – and his hatred for London, where as a teenager he lived on the 16th floor of the Barbican; now a millionaire’s brutalist playground, then a concrete fortress.”

It continued: “The last we see of MacGowan is in an interview with Victoria. His final words (which we won’t spoil here) are potent, poetic and a right laugh – three things Shane MacGowan always was, and always will, be.”

Many supporters, colleagues and friends are paying tribute to the Irish musician in the wake of his death.