Shannen Doherty calls out Alyssa Milano again over ‘Charmed’ feud

Shannen Doherty and Holly Marie Combs were called out by fellow Charmed star Alyssa Milano at MegaCon Orlando on Sunday, for blaming her for Doherty’s firing at the end of season three.

Doherty, Combs and Rose McGowan appeared on a panel at the convention, in which Doherty read a statement from her mobile phone regarding the ongoing saga.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star reacted to claims made two days earlier by Charmed co-star Milano, who said that Doherty and Combs were creating “revisionist history” by blaming her for Doherty’s firing at the end of season three.

This follows an episode of Doherty’s Let’s Be Clear podcast which aired in December, in which she and Combs claimed that Milano allegedly gave the Charmed producer an ultimatum, to choose between Milano or Doherty. She added that Milano was threatening a lawsuit alleging a hostile work environment, if the producer didn’t choose between the actors.

According to The Hollywood Reporter: Doherty said in response to the feud: “A lot of things have been said, and a lot of them very hurtful.”

She continued to explain: “Holly and I, we were not mean on the podcast, my podcast, Let’s Be Clear. In fact, we went in and we edited out anything that we felt would cause more drama.”

“We simply told the truth because the truth actually does matter. But we wanted to try to save you, the fans, from heartbreak as much as humanly possible,” she added.

Doherty, who has been documenting her experience of cancer treatment, following an announcement in June last year that her stage four cancer is now terminal, spoke about her health and the implications this may have had.

She said: “At this point in my life with my health diagnosis — I’m sorry if I start crying — with fighting horrific disease every day of my life, it is also incredibly important to me that the truth actually be told as opposed to the narrative that others put out there for me.”

She continued: “We told it together, we told our truths and we are standing by our truths. There is no revisionist history happening in the truth that I know we told. There is no brush flinging or shoe flinging. There is no lateness to set, there is no mediator for months on end. I recall the facts as if I was still living in them.”

In recent news, Doherty shared a significant update in her cancer treatment.



