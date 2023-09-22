Sharon Osborne hits out at Russell Brand’s treatment of Rod Stewart

Sharon Osbourne has criticised Russell Brand for offending Rod Stewart during an awards ceremony in the mid-’00s.

The TV star, who has managed her husband Ozzy Osbourne‘s solo act and band Black Sabbath over the years, said in a new interview that she wasn’t impressed by Brand’s behaviour at the 2006 GQ Men Of The Year Awards.

Her comments came in the wake of Brand last week being accused of rape and sexual assaults alleged to have taken place between 2006 and 2013. Brand has denied those claims.

Sharon made the remarks on TalkTV Wednesday, September 20, saying [via Metro]: “The only thing I can say about Russell Brand, is the two things I don’t like, was when he spoke about… one of them is a very good friend of ours, Kimberley Stewart, about what he had done to Kimberley Stewart in front of [Rod].”

She continued: “And then he did the same with Sir Bob Geldof… You just don’t do that to people’s families, when that father is in the room. He’s done it twice now and that’s the thing that sticks with me.”

In 2006, Brand told the audience at the GQ awards ceremony [via Metro]: “Here’s to Rod Stewart who had a go at me earlier this year for too much womanising. But then again I did have a go on his daughter.”

Stewart took issue with Brand’s jibe, saying onstage as he received his accolade: “You went with my daughter, did you? Russell, stand up.”

Brand then tried to explain himself and replied: “I took her out for one evening,” to which Sir Rod demanded to know if he had behaved himself while in his daughter’s company.

“I never touched that girl,” Brand responded.

“Fucking right you didn’t. You mustn’t come up here and boast. I speak here as a father,” Stewart said.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk has been contacted by a British MP to ascertain whether he, as the owner of X, has “personally intervened” in any decisions about Brand’s status on the platform.