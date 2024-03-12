Sharon Osbourne says Ozzy was “stoned” in every episode of ‘The Osbournes’

Sharon Osbourne has claimed that her husband Ozzy was “stoned” in every episode of their reality show The Osbournes.

The husband and wife fronted the pioneering reality show for four seasons from 2002 to 2005 which also helped to launch the careers of their children Kelly and Jack. Sharon is currently a contestant on Celebrity Big Brother, where she discussed the family’s fly-on-the-wall series.

“He was stoned on every episode … He was never sober,” she admitted. “He’s never seen it. Doesn’t wanna see it. And he never watched one episode.”

However, she said that she had never been “stoned” during filming – “I don’t smoke.”

The family later revived the series in the form of a podcast, which returned late last year. Throughtout the series, Sharon opened up about the end of the long-running metal festival, Ozzfest, revealing that it came to a close due to “greedy” management. Ozzy also caught his family members and viewers off guard by admitting that he would willingly wet himself on stage.

On another episode of Celebrity Big Brother last week, Osbourne criticised Adele, accusing the singer of using a “fake” cockney accent.

“I think she plays the whole ‘Oh, love, oh I’m Adele… I’m so English,’” she said to her housemates during the UK reality show, putting on a heavy cockney accent.

“It’s like, cut the crap, you don’t talk like that anymore, just sing, just be true to who you are,” she continued. “But she does all this old English, you know?”

Elsewhere on her time on the show, Osbourne has also called out James Corden – namely for his habit of “constantly” name-dropping.

“I go to him, ‘I really like your shoes’, and he goes, ‘Yes, Stella McCartney’. I’m like, I didn’t ask you who made them. He constantly, constantly throws out names.”

Osbourne and housemate (and another former X Factor judge) Louis Walsh agreed that Corden “kissed all the right people” when he moved to Los Angeles to host The Late Late Show, including Vogue editor Anna Wintour and chat show host Ellen DeGeneres.