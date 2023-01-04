Sharon Osbourne says she passed out for 20 minutes in recent medical emergency

Sharon Osbourne has gone into more detail about the medical emergency she suffered last month.

The TV personality and wife of Ozzy Osbourne had “fallen ill” last month while filming a new instalment in the paranormal investigation series she stars in alongside her son Jack, The Osbournes: Night Of Terror. She was taken to hospital and was released two days later.

Now, Osbourne has said on her TV show The Talk that she had passed out for 20 minutes. When asked by co-host JJ Anisiobi what happened, she said, “I wish I could [tell you], but I can’t.” [via Consequence of Sound]

“It was the weirdest thing. I was doing some filming, and suddenly, they tell me that I [passed out] for 20 minutes. And I was in hospital. I went to one hospital. They took me to another hospital, and I did every test over two days, and nobody knows why [I passed out].”

Osbourne also revealed on the show that her daughter Kelly had welcomed her first child, a boy named Sidney, with Slipknot turntablist Sid Wilson. “[They’re] just so, so great. So great. [Kelly] won’t let a picture go out of him. No, and I’m so proud of her,” she said. Neither of the new parents have made a formal announcement of their own about the birth.

Meanwhile, Ozzy Osbourne recently said that he was “shocked” that his latest album ‘Patient No. 9’ received four Grammy nominations – Best Rock Performance, Best Metal Performance, Best Rock Song and Best Rock Album.

“I mean, if I won anything for the album I’ll be floored,” he told Billboard. “That’s what I like about the business. It’s never short of – I love surprises.”

The Prince of Darkness continued that he was “kind of excited for being nominated for the best rock album” but said he’s “not good at making speeches”.

“I always end up saying it twice or blowing it or whatever. I’m sure my wife will have it worked out. Behind me is my wife. My wife pulls my strings.”