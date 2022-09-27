Watch the trailer for Sharon Osbourne’s new documentary series ‘To Hell And Back’

Streaming service Fox Nation has revealed the first official trailer for Sharon Osbourne’s new documentary series, To Hell And Back. You can watch it below.

The upcoming series will see Osbourne fully document her experience at CBS, including the events that led to her departure from the American talkshow The Talk, as well as the subsequent fallout.

To Hell And Back will also include insight and personal stories from her husband and music icon Ozzy Osbourne, along with their children Jack and Kelly.

Advertisement

Additionally, the docuseries will feature interviews with those were part of and witnessed the controversy that led to Osbourne’s departure from The Talk, including Piers Morgan and Meghan McCain, former co-host of ABC’s The View.

On the announcement of the series, Fox Nation’s president Jason Klarman said in a statement: “We are excited to be the place that Sharon chose to tell her incredible story. From her remarkable career as a music manager, to creating television’s first celebrity reality show, to her dramatic exit from The Talk, Sharon will take viewers behind the scenes of it all.”

Osbourne added: “FOX Nation subscribers will have an unbridled look into the toll the cancel culture phenomenon had on my life and career. I hope telling my story for the first time will help audiences understand the impact this movement can have on individuals and families.”

A renowned TV personality, Osbourne has previously held roles on shows such as America’s Got Talent, X-Factor and The Celebrity Apprentice. She also created the Emmy-winning reality series The Osbournes, which documented the everyday life of her family.

Elsewhere, Ozzy Osbourne recently opened up about his determination to keep touring, despite being held back by a number of health complications in recent years.