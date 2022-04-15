Sharon Van Etten was “quietly relieved” over ‘The OA’ cancellation

Sharon Van Etten has discussed her experience filming The OA, saying she felt like an “imposter” on set.

The singer-songwriter played Rachel DeGrasso in the Netflix series created by Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij. While there were plans for a five-season story, the show was cancelled after two seasons in 2019.

Speaking to NME about her time in the series, Van Etten had some reservations about her performance. “It was a challenge to take on a role like that, and I feel very lucky to have worked with Brit and Zal – they’re very adventurous in the kind of work they produce.

Advertisement

“I was constantly insecure, and I knew I was the imposter. So as lucky as I felt that the show wanted me to be part of it, I was also quietly relieved I didn’t have to do it anymore. I’m sorry to the fans but I just felt like I was going to be found out… I didn’t know what I was doing!”

The OA follows Prairie Johnson (Marling), a previously blind young woman who resurfaces after having been missing for seven years with her eyesight intact. The series also starred Emory Cohen, Ian Alexander, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Jason Isaacs.

The show’s cancellation sparked a wealth of fan campaigns petitioning for its return, including global flash mobs and a digital billboard in Times Square.

Van Etten recently shared a cover of David Bowie’s ‘Starman’ as featured in Netflix documentary Return To Space.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, she announced her sixth studio album ‘We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong’, set to be released on May 6. The album will explore “the questions we ask ourselves when we think the world – or at least, our world – might be ending.”

Unlike Van Etten’s previous albums, there will be no single releases leading up to the album’s arrival.