‘She-Hulk: Attorney At Law’ was inspired by ‘Fleabag’

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law head writer Jessica Gao has said the show was partly inspired by Fleabag.

Tatiana Maslany plays lawyer Jennifer Walters in the upcoming Marvel series, which follows her transformation into She-Hulk after receiving an emergency blood transfusion from cousin Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo).

As shown in a trailer released in May, the show is pitched as a straight-up comedy. Speaking to Total Film, Gao said they “talked a lot about Fleabag” in the show’s development.

Maslany said: “The irreverence of [Fleabag] and the sense of humour… there’s a lot there that I can definitely see that they drew from as inspiration.”

The show’s approach was in direct response to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which hasn’t focused so much on everyday life. “Because the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe has already done a fantastic job of huge action, enormous stakes,” Gao said. “It’s always the fate of the universe, the fate of the free world. But that can’t be every single day.

“What happens in between those movies when these characters just have to live their lives, when they have to go on dates, when they have to go grocery shopping, when they have to see their family at a reunion?”

Starring and created by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag is a comedy-drama known for breaking the fourth wall with monologues and exposition throughout. The show, which spanned two seasons, won six Primetime Emmy Awards in 2019.

Alongside Maslany and Ruffalo, She-Hulk: Attorney At Law stars Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky aka Abomination from 2008’s The Incredible Hulk. Other cast members include Benedict Wong as Wong from Doctor Strange, Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segerra, Jameela Jamil and Jon Bass.

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law will premiere on Disney+ from August 17, with new episodes set to arrive weekly.