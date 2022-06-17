Shin Jae-ha joins the cast of ‘Taxi Driver’ Season 2

South Korean actor Shin Jae-ha has joined the cast of the upcoming second season of Taxi Driver.

Yesterday (June 16), the actor’s agency J-Wide Company shared in a brief statement to South Korean news outlet The Fact that Shin has been confirmed as a cast member for second season of Taxi Driver.

Notably, his last TV role was in 2020’s My Unfamiliar Family, before he took a two-year hiatus to complete his mandatory military conscription. His appearance in Taxi Driver 2 will mark his return to the small screen since his extended break.

Advertisement

Shin is said to be starring as On Ha-joon, a new driver recruited to the Rainbow Taxi crew. Aside from Shin, the rest of the cast from Season 1 of Taxi Driver are also set to return for the upcoming second season. This is with the exception of Esom, who dropped out of the production due to scheduling conflicts earlier this year.

Taxi Driver season one revolved around a mysterious taxi service run by a former special forces officer, who metes out justice on behalf of victims that have been failed by the judicial system.

The second season was first announced in July 2021, just two months following the finale of the first season. Production for the new season is expected to begin soon, with SBS having previously confirmed plans to premiere the series in the first half of 2023.