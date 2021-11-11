Shin Min-a and Lee Jung-jae become Gucci’s new global ambassadors

South Korean actors Lee Jung-jae and Shin Min-a have been announced as Gucci’s new global ambassadors.

The Italian luxury fashion house had announced on November 11 that popular South Korean actors Lee and Shin, both of whom recently appeared in successful Netflix shows Squid Game and Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha respectively, as the brand’s newest global ambassadors.

Gucci also unveiled a series of photos of the two stars in Gucci pieces, sharing the announcement of Shin’s endorsement on social media. “Here, the actress appears in a series of images wearing key pieces from [the Gucci Aria collection],” the caption read. The collection was designed by the fashion house’s creative director Alessandro Michele.

#MinaShin joins as new Gucci global brand ambassador. Here, the actress appears in a series of images wearing key pieces from #GucciAria, including a selection of #GucciJewelry. #AlessandroMichele pic.twitter.com/JIXYoqJMVa — gucci (@gucci) November 11, 2021

Gucci shared the reason for their appointment of Shin as a global ambassador in a separate statement per Soompi, writing that “her sophisticated and unequalled style and her belief in the pursuit of diversity and respect for self-expression is similar to Gucci’s philosophy.”

Alongside Shin, Squid Game lead actor Lee Jung-jae was also appointed a Gucci global ambassador. “Lee Jung-jae’s charismatic and iconic style and a strong self-identity is similar to Gucci’s philosophy that values acceptance of diversity and self-expression,” wrote Gucci, per Soompi.

Lee’s next project is set to be an upcoming film titled Hunt, which will also act as his directorial debut. Meanwhile, Shin is currently in the midst of filming for a new drama series titled Our Blues, penned by acclaimed screenwriter Noh Hee-kyung. Starring alongside Lee Byung-hun, Kim Woo-bin, Han Ji-min and more, Our Blues will arrive some time in 2022.