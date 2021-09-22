SHINee’s Minho says he read the ‘Yumi’s Cells’ webtoon in preparation for the role

SHINee’s Minho revealed that he read the Yumi’s Cells webtoon in preparation for his role as Chae Woo-gi in the currently airing TV adaptation.

In a behind-the-scenes video, the K-pop idol spoke about his role in the K-drama as well as how it’s like working alongside actress Kim Go-eun, who plays the titular protagonist Yumi.

“Since it’s based on a webtoon, I did my best to make my hair and clothing resemble Woo-gi as much as possible. I read the webtoon to get a handle on what kind of character he was,” Minho said in the video. “Woo-gi is an employee of Daehan Noodles, an excellent employee who is a gentleman with good manners.”

The singer-actor then proclaimed that it’s been “a long time” since he has worked with “such great colleagues”. He added: “Kim Go-eun in particular is the same age as me, and we worked together before, so I think we get along well.”

Yumi’s Cells revolves around Yumi (played by Kim), an average office worker, and is told from the perspective of her brain cells, who dictate her thoughts, feelings and actions. The drama premiered on South Korean TV network tvN on September 17, and is also available on streaming sites TVING and iQiyi.

