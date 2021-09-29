SHINee’s Minho in talks to star in new Netflix original series

SHINee member Minho is currently in talks to lead an upcoming Netflix series.

Yesterday (September 28), JTBC News reported that Minho, alongside actress Chae Soo-bin (A Piece Of Your Mind, Where Stars Land), have been cast as the leads of an upcoming Netflix drama series titled Fabulous. The report also noted that filming for the series is supposedly set to begin soon.

Minho’s agency SM Entertainment later responded to the report in a brief statement to Newsen, noting that he had “been offered the role of the main character Ji Woo-min and is positively reviewing it”, as translated by Soompi. King Kong by Starship, which represents Chae, also released a similar statement regarding her casting.

Advertisement

Fabulous will reportedly follow the journeys of four young men and women as they navigate the fashion industry. The forthcoming Netflix production is also said to be a “realistic romance drama about the daily lives of modern men and women who live in the city and follow a single life”, per Soompi.

Scheduled for release in 2022, the series will reportedly be helmed by production company Gil Pictures, which has also been behind popular dramas such as One The Woman and Stove League.

In other K-drama news, Squid Game writer-director Hwang Dong-hyuk revealed that he doesn’t “have well developed plans for Squid Game 2”, while not completely ruling out the possibility. “If I were to do it, I would certainly not do it alone,” he said.