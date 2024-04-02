‘Shōgun’ episode 7 ending explained: Is Lord Toranaga doomed?

Shōgun episode seven aired today (April 2), but with a tragic death ending the episode, where does this leave central character Lord Toranaga? Read on for all the information.

Shōgun depicts Japan in the year 1600, and some have labelled the series as the “new Game of Thrones”. In it, Lord Yoshii Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada) is fighting for his life as his enemies unite against him, when a mysterious European ship is found marooned in a nearby village, where the character of John Blackthorne (Jarvis) is introduced.

The historical drama is based on the 1975 novel of the same name by James Clavell, which had previously been adapted into a 1980 American miniseries. This version has been overseen by the husband-and-wife creative team of Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks, the latter of whom was a co-writer of Top Gun: Maverick.

The series will run for a total of 10 episodes, available to be streamed via Hulu and FX in the United States. UK viewers, meanwhile, can watch the show via Disney+.

The first two episodes premiered on February 27, with episode seven premiering on April 2. The season will climax with the final episode on April 23.

Shōgun episode seven: ending explained

At the climax of the new episode, Lord Toranaga’s son Yoshii Nagakado dies in a shocking accident.

Toranaga had intended to go forth with the Crimson Sky plan, which would see him carry out a devastating attack on the castle at Osaka. However, it required the assistance of his brother Saeki Nobutatsu in order to execute the vision. Saeki eventually betrayed his brother, aligning with the Council of Regents.

With Nagakado in pursuit, Saeki finds himself vulnerable to attack, and as Nagakado raises his sword to execute his uncle, he slips and falls, cracking his head on the rocks and bleeding out.

Nagakado’s death may cause Toranaga to rethink his plans, now that there appears to be no scenario in which his original Crimson Sky plan can work.

Toranaga’s men are now disillusioned at their leader’s pursuit of a futile plan and may now question their own loyalty. Blackthorne may choose the moment now to attempt to take the lead himself, using his cannon regiment to go to war, with or without Toranaga’s support.

With three episodes left, the fates of the remaining characters hang in the balance.