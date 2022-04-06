‘Shutter’ director Banjong Pisanthanakun to helm new true-crime thriller series about Thai serial killer

Acclaimed Thai director Banjong Pisanthanakun is set to helm a new true-crime thriller limited series for Amazon Prime Video.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the as-yet-untitled romantic thriller will follow the real-life hunt for a notorious Thai serial killer operating in Bangkok, although further plot points remain unknown at this time.

Apart from serving as director for the series, Banjong will also write and executive produce all eight hour-long episodes. A release date has not been announced.

Advertisement

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Banjong said: “I’m thrilled to be working with the creative team at Amazon to make this an event series for Thailand, and I believe the show will resonate with global audiences everywhere”.

Banjong is perhaps best known for his movies Pee Mak and Shutter. Pee Mak made history in 2013 when it topped Thailand’s all-time box office charts. On the other hand, 2004’s Shutter (co-directed by Banjong and Parkpoom Wongpoom) is widely acknowledged as one of the country’s best known horror films, receiving an American remake in 2008.

Banjong most recently directed the 2021 Thai and South Korean supernatural flick The Medium. The film clinched the 10th spot in NME’s list of the best Asian films of 2021, with writer Hidzir Junaini describing it as “a non-stop fright-fest fuelled by intense gore, dark occultism and a believable sense of immersion”.