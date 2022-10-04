‘The Simpsons’ producer admits he’s “nervous” about cancel culture

The Simpsons producer Al Jean has admitted he’s “nervous” about cancel culture.

The showrunner discussed criticism the beloved series has faced, including in terms of the portrayal of Apu Nahasapeemapetilon, and how those in charge have adapted.

“Well, it’s important to know your audience and if you lose your audience, then you’ve made a really big mistake,” Jean told Metro. “I also think that it is important for comedians to be allowed to do satire.”