‘Single’s Inferno’ breakout star DEX cast in upcoming K-drama

Single’s Inferno season two breakout star and season three panelist DEX has been cast in his first K-drama role.

Today (January 16), production company LG U+ STUDIO announced in a statement to South Korean news outlet iMBC that DEX, also known as Kim Jin-young, has been cast in the upcoming K-drama series, Tarot.

Tarot is said to be a seven-part anthology series, featuring different mysterious stories centred around interpretations of Tarot cards readings each episode. DEX will reportedly star in an episode called ‘Please Throw It Away’.

Other actors slated to appear on Tarot include Cho Yeo-jeong (Cheat on Me If You Can), Park Ha-sun (No, Thank You), Ko Kyu-pil (Heartbeat), Seo Ji-hoon (My Lovely Liar), Lee Joo-bin (Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area), T-ARA’s Eunjung (Love Twist) and more.

DEX recently appeared on the panel of hosts for season three of Single’s Inferno. In a recently interview, Single’s Inferno co-producer Kim Jae-won said that controversial contestant Lee Gwan-hee helped make the newest batch of episodes “a success”.

Kim Jae-won and co-producer Kim Jung-hyun also recently revealed that a fourth season of Single’s Inferno is still “still under discussion”, while hinting that it would “change drastically from the third season” if he reality dating series does return.

The pair of Single’s Inferno creators also touched on how a spin-off featuring contestants from different season of the popular dating series is under consideration, saying that “just imagining DEX and Lee Gwan-hee appearing together is already interesting”.