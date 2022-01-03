‘Single’s Inferno’ enters Top 10 of Netflix’s most-watched TV shows globally

Netflix’s new dating series Single’s Inferno has become the first South Korean reality show to make it onto Netflix’s Top 10 TV Shows chart.

On January 3, Korea JoongAngDaily reported that the series is now the 10th most-watched show on the platform globally. The report cites data from FlixPatrol, which notes that Single’s Inferno has topped the Netflix charts in Korea, Singapore and Vietnam. Meanwhile, it also currently ranks second in Hong Kong and Thailand, and third in Taiwan and Malaysia.

While South Korean television dramas such as Squid Game, My Name, Hellbound and the recently-released The Silent Sea have enjoyed global popularity throughout 2021, the success of Single’s Inferno marks the first time a Korean reality series has entered the Netflix’s global Top 10 chart.

Advertisement

Single’s Inferno stars 12 single men and women as they get to know one another with the goal of finding love on a deserted island. Couples who successfully pair up are later sent to ‘Paradise’ for a night where they can enjoy a luxury hotel stay and ask questions regarding their age and occupations.

The eight-episode series aired its first two episodes on December 18. At the time of writing, six episodes of Single’s Inferno are available on Netflix, with its final two episodes due out on Saturday, January 8.

In other South Korean entertainment news, Jay Park has deactivated his Instagram account, sparking retirement rumours among fans. The news comes just one day after he announced his announced his decision to step down as the CEO of South Korean labels AOMG and H1GHR MUSIC.