‘Single’s Inferno’: Kim Hyun-joong reveals why he unfollowed Song Ji-a on Instagram

Single’s Inferno star Kim Hyun-joong has opened up about his reason for unfollowing co-star Song Ji-a on Instagram.

READ MORE: The 10 best Korean dramas of 2021

Kim Hyun-joong, who was one of the 12 contestants on Netflix’s recently concluded South Korean reality series Single’s Inferno, faced backlash earlier this week for allegedly unfollowing co-star and on-show partner Song Ji-a, after the latter had become embroiled in controversy for sporting fake designer goods on the show, per Koreaboo.

Kim has since cleared the air through a January 20 interview with Korean outlet Maeil Business Paper, during which he spoked about his reason for unfollowing Song while denying claims that he had done so to “cut [his] losses”.

Advertisement

“There have been a lot of attention [on us] and Ji-a also wasn’t following me. I didn’t want unnecessary rumours to start circulating so that’s why I decided to unfollow her too,” he clarified, as translated by Koreaboo. “There were no other reasons. Honestly, I had no idea that there was a controversy at the time.”

During the interview, Kim also revealed that it has been difficult reaching out to Song, in following her controversy. “However, what I can say is that the Ji-a I got to know is a kind and bright friend who works extremely hard,” he said.

Kim also cleared up several rumours regarding his and Song’s current relationship, following the show’s conclusion. “We have remained on friendly terms and even in the middle of the airing of the show, we contacted each other here and there,” he explained. “Why would I have any reason to ‘cut my losses’?”

While he continued by prefacing that he was unable to share too many details regarding their relationship due to the programme’s rules for its contestants, Kim clarified that “we have no ill feelings towards one another”.

Since its premiere on the streaming service in December, Single’s Inferno has since emerged as one of the most-watched show on Netflix globally, marking the first time a Korean reality series has entered the platform’s global Top 10 chart.