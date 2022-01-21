‘Single’s Inferno’: Kim Hyun-joong says he “shed tears” over “out of context” editing

Single’s Inferno star Kim Hyun-joong has responded to the backlash he received following his appearance on the Netflix reality TV series.

READ MORE: The 10 best Korean dramas of 2021

In a recent interview with South Korean outlet Maeil Business Paper, Kim spoke about how it felt receiving malicious comments following the release of Single’s Inferno. The reality star then claimed that some events in the sertes had been taken “out of context” due to editing

“I knew going in that there would be many [heavily edited] scenes that could create a specific opinion and misunderstanding about me, but I did not expect such severe malicious comments,” he explained, as translated by Koreaboo.

Advertisement

He also revealed that while filming for the series was still on-going, Kim had suffered from a dislocated shoulder and other unnamed “bad health issues”, which ultimately affected his disposition while filming.

“Some of my facial expressions and statements that I said were taken out of context, which is a shame,” Kim added. “I shed some tears because of it.”

Despite the criticism he received, Kim also hoped that viewers would keep in mind the edited aspect of reality television and “stop hating other” just because of a show. “Everyone has pros and cons and everyone has areas they fall short in,” he said. “I wish people would stop hating others after judging them from their one-sided viewpoints.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Kim also clarified the real reason why he had unfollowed co-star Song Ji-a on Instagram amidst her ongoing controversy for sporting fake designer goods on the show.

“There have been a lot of attention [on us] and Ji-a also wasn’t following me. I didn’t want unnecessary rumours to start circulating so that’s why I decided to unfollow her too,” he said.