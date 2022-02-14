‘Single’s Inferno’: Kim Jun-sik sends hidden message to Song Ji-a

Single’s Inferno star Kim Jun-sik has been spotted sending a message of encouragement to cast mate Song Ji-a on Instagram.

Several fans have pointed out the “secret message” Kim had included for Song in an Instagram post he had uploaded during the Lunar New Year. Notably, Song has been embroiled in controversy since the beginning of the year, when viewers identified several designer items she had worn on the show and on social media as counterfeits.

While his post speaks of overcoming difficulties as time passes, the first characters of each sentence in Kim’s caption, when read from the bottom, form the sentence “지아야힘내”, which translates to “Ji-a, stay strong”.

Last month, Song released an apology video on her YouTube channel where she admitted t using counterfeit items. “I should have been more careful as someone who runs a YouTube channel, but I have damaged the brand’s value by using counterfeit products,” she said.

The Single’s Inferno star then noted that she has made all the videos on her channel private, and that she will be “taking the time to continuously reflect upon my actions”. She added: “I will personally take on the consequences of my actions until the very end.”

Aside from the videos on her YouTube channel, all of Song’s Instagram posts have also been made unavailable, with the exception of a hand-written apology letter, which she had posted a week prior to her apology video.

In other Single’s Inferno news, Moon Se-hoon has opened up about the “heated” moment he had shared with cast mate Kang So-yeon on the show. “We were at odds,” admitted Moon, when asked about the scene in question. “I think So-yeon was one of the people who were really faithful to the moment, since she totally melted in that moment and tried to be completely honest,” he explained.