‘Single’s Inferno’: Moon Se-hoon says he can’t “define” relationship with Shin Ji-yeon

Single’s Inferno contestant Moon Se-hoon has opened up about his relationship with castmate Shin Ji-yeon.

Yesterday (February 16), the reality TV star had hosted a YouTube live session where he spoke about his current relationship with co-star Shin Ji-yeon. The livestream followed a recent interview with South Korean YouTube channel Gomong, during which Moon had seemingly confirmed that he was dating Ghin

“Everyone seems to be very curious, and I did expect it a little. Right now there are a lot of comments asking about Ji-yeon,” he said, as archived and translated by Twitter user @Baekhyuneesyoja. “I’m on very good terms with Ji-yeon.”

Moon added that the two are still in contact following the show, stating that they “eat together” at times. However, the reality TV star also noted that both he and Shin are “very busy” with their own separate endeavours.

“I will say we are on good terms, I can say up to this extent,” Moon continued added. “This is completely my thinking […] for now, it’s not the kind of relationship that I can exactly define yet.”

Elsewhere during his interview with Gomong, the reality star discussed a misunderstanding that occurred between him and fellow cast member Kang So-yeon. During the show’s sixth episode, Kang had attempted to give Moon advice regarding his pursuit of Shin, which had lead to a “heated” conversation.

“We were at odds,” admitted Moon, when asked about the scene in question. “I think So-yeon was one of the people who were really faithful to the moment, since she totally melted in that moment and tried to be completely honest,” he explained.

In other Single’s Inferno news, Kim Jun-sik recently voiced his support for fellow castmate Song Ji-a in a hidden message, which translates to “Ji-a, stay strong”, on Instagram. Notably, Song has been embroiled in controversy since the beginning of the year, when viewers identified several designer items she had worn on the show and on social media as counterfeits.