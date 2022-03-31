‘Single’s Inferno’: Moon Se-hoon and Shin Ji-yeon reunite on camera for the first time since the show

Single’s Inferno stars Moon Se-hoon and Shin Ji-yeon have reunited on camera for the first time since the show concluded.

The duo’s reunion took place via a vlog uploaded to Shin’s channel on March 30, which included footage from their meeting, a Q&A session and a brief “MBTI Balance Game” section.

During the Q&A, both Shin and Moon reminisced and discussed their time on the series, sharing how and why they each ended up starring as contestants on the popular reality programme. The pair also spoke about their first impressions of each other while filming and how they feel about Single’s Inferno since it concluded in January.

“Before I watched the show, it didn’t feel real and I just thought it was a good experience and I met a nice person,” shared Moon. “After the show, I felt really thankful. For both of us, there’s been a lot of change in our lives. I couldn’t really get used to that. There were stressful parts too.”

Moon previously shared an update last month regarding his current relationship with Shin, saying that he was unable to “define” their relationship at the time. “I will say we are on good terms, I can say up to this extent,” Moon added. “This is completely my thinking […] for now, it’s not the kind of relationship that I can exactly define yet.”

In other Single’s Inferno news, Netflix is reportedly working on a second season of the series, with specific filming and release timelines currently under discussion. The casting process for the new season had allegedly already been kickstarted.

Netflix has since responded, saying that “nothing has been decided regarding the production of a second season for Single’s Inferno”.