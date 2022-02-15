‘Single’s Inferno’: Oh Jin-taek says feelings for Kang So-yeon were “sincere from the beginning”

Single’s Inferno star Oh Jin-taek has opened up about his feelings for castmate Kang So-yeon.

The 30-year-old businessman and reality star recently joined YouTuber Sunny Dahye in a Q&A video about the reality TV series, where he also promoted his own newly-launched YouTube channel, Taek Brother.

During the session, Oh revealed that he would have still been drawn to Kang, who he had paired up with throughout most of Single’s Inferno, if they had met outside of the island. “My feelings for So-yeon were sincere from the beginning,” he added. “And even if it’s outside the island, I’ll choose So-yeon.”

Later, Sunny asked Oh if the pair were officially dating after their stint on the reality show, a question on the minds of many of its viewers. “So many people ask me the same question,” he remarked, before keeping things vague by saying that Kang was “someone I always wanted to meet.”

Elsewhere in the video, he also revealed that the cast of Single’s Inferno have remained in close contact following the conclusion of the series. “Especially the boys, we meet more often and [have gotten] really close,” added Oh. “And because we all have different jobs, if anyone needs help, we help each other.”

In other Single’s Inferno news, Kim Jun-sik recently voiced his support for fellow castmate Song Ji-a in a hidden message, which translates to “Ji-a, stay strong”, on Instagram. Notably, Song has been embroiled in controversy since the beginning of the year, when viewers identified several designer items she had worn on the show and on social media as counterfeits.