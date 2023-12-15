Meet the cast of ‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 3

Netflix’s South Korean reality dating show Single’s Inferno has finally returned with its highly-anticipated third season – here’s everything you need to know about the new cast.

As with previous seasons of Single’s Inferno, the series sees a cast of attractive singles travelling to a remote island called “inferno” as they search for romantic connections.

However, cast members are not allowed to share personal details like their ages and occupations with one another until they have successfully paired up with another contestant for a night’s stay in “paradise”.

Here’s everyone that’s been introduced on Single’s Inferno season 3 so far:

Kim Gyu-ri

The first cast member to be introduced is Kim Gyu-ri, who is a 28-year-old model. According to posts on her Instagram account (@citruszl), Kim was also a participant in Miss Korea 2022.

Choi Hye-seon

The next cast member to be introduced is Choi Hye-seon, a 26-year-old college student at the prestigious Ewha Women’s University. She majors in bioinformatics in the Life Sciences department, and has previously attended Durham University.

Per her Instagram account (@hazelchoiii), she has also modelled for fashion and beauty brands in Korea.

Choi Min-woo

The first male cast member to appear is Choi Min-woo, who describes himself as “shy and introverted” on the show. While he has yet to officially share his age and occupation on the show, posts on his Instagram account (@choimin_woo) reveal that he has walked the runway as a model, and appeared in a shoot for Esquire Hong Kong.

Lee Jin-seok

31-year-old Lee Jin-seok is the founder and owner of several cafes in the city of Daegu, where he creates various desserts. From the looks of his Instagram page (@seok_lj), Lee also personally takes charge of brewing coffee and even furnishing his cafes.

An Min-young

An Min-young is a 26-year-old pilates instructor who owns and runs her very own studio, where she also holds one-on-one sessions with clients. According to her Instagram posts (@my_floria_) and YouTube channel, she also has some modelling experience, and was crowned Miss Korea Busan 2023.

Lee Gwan-hee

The oldest contestant in the series, 36-year-old Lee Gwan-hee is a professional basketball player for the LG Sakers, where he plays the shooting guard position. His Instagram (@leegwanhee0429) are mainly about his games and various sponsorships, as well as his love for food.

Son Won-ik

One of the show’s later additions, little is known about Son Won-ik, though his introduction segment features clips of him in a boxing gym. He has uploaded several blogs on his YouTube channel, and his Instagram page (@hiwonik) features shots from his modelling jobs, and documents several marathons he has participated in.

Yun Ha-bin

Yun Ha-bin is an actor, and currently plays a minor role in the ongoing K-drama My Demon – as he has revealed on Instagram (@yunhxvin). Little is known about Yu at this point, though he has expressed his desire to “shake things up” on the show.

Yun Ha-jeong

26-year-old Yun Ha-jeong is an office worker for a medical clothing company, where she is in charge of customer service and order purchases. Her Instagram page (@hi_jjeong2) also suggests that she has dabbled in some modelling work.

Park Min-kyu

Park Min-kyu is a police officer who is part of the Korea Coast Guard Special Rescue Team. On Instagram (@ssrt_mk), Park showcases his strong swimming abilities and rescue skills, which are essential to him as a first responder to maritime incidents.

Yu Si-eun

While Yu Si-eun has not revealed her occupation and age, her Instagram page (@yoo_si) suggests that she might be a model and social media or TV personality. The runner-up of Miss Korea 2022, Yu’s posts put her at a variety of events, from film festivals to baseball games.