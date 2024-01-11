‘Single’s Inferno’ season four is reportedly “still under discussion”

Season four of Netflix’s hit reality dating show Single’s Inferno is reportedly “still under discussion”, according to its producers.

On Tuesday (January 9), Netflix premiered the final two episodes for season three of the Korean reality dating show. The series’ inaugural season first premiered in December 2021.

In a new interview with Korea JoongAng Daily, Single’s Inferno producers Kim Jae-won and Kim Jung-hyun revealed that season four of the show is not set in stone and is “still under discussion”.

While the duo did not give specific details of what aspects of the fourth season are still under discussion, they hinted that if the reality dating series does return, it would “change drastically from the third season”.

“There are so many dating reality shows out there these days, but I think that Single’s Inferno has made a mark on the genre, and it could continue for many more seasons if we keep on striving to differentiate it and attempt new themes and tones,” Kim Jung-hyun said.

“What the next season would look like would be decided if and once it’s greenlit,” she added. “At the moment, we are just so thankful for all the love this third season has received.”

During the interview, the two producers also touched on the changes made to the series between the second and third seasons, saying that they wanted to “avoid being repetitive”.

“Cooking dinner together for the first meeting and first episode has become a kind of rule in dating reality shows,” Kim Jae-won said, adding that they wanted to “change the setting so that never-seen-before moments could take place”.

Meanwhile, Kim Jae-won also recently spoke about how polarising and controversial season three contestant Lee Gwan-hee helped make the latest instalment “a success”.