‘Single’s Inferno’ season three will feature “a lot of changes to the rules”, says producer

Rule changes are afoot for season three of Netflix hit Korean dating show Single’s Inferno, its producers have teased.

During a press conference for Single’s Inferno season three, producer Kim Jae-won revealed that “a lot of changes to the rules” have been made after his team got “a lot of feedback for [season two] being too similar [to season one]”, per The Korea Times.

“So many things have changed, such as allowing couples to go to paradise within 30 minutes of meeting on the first day,” he added. “The dynamics of the show evolved so rapidly, which even surprised us creators.”

Advertisement

Kim also teased a “hidden rule” that will be in place during the third season of Single’s Inferno, while keeping mum on details “So please see it for yourself through the show and find out,” he said.

Elsewhere during the press conference, the Single’s Inferno produced also said that he thinks season three is “the best season in terms of entertainment”, adding that the cast members are “ore upfront and straightforward” than before.

“They don’t care what other people think,” he revealed. “One moment they are flirting and the next they are fighting and sometimes they fight and it turns into flirting. It will be the most entertaining season for the viewers.”

Single’s Inferno season three will premiere December 12 exclusively on Netflix, with season two contestant Kim Jin-young – better known as DEX – joining the show as the fifth member of its panel of emcees. Watch a new trailer for the upcoming season here.