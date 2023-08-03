‘Single’s Inferno’ season three’s new host is a former contestant

Netflix has announced the hosting panel for the upcoming third season of its popular South Korean reality TV series, Single’s Inferno.

Today (August 3), Netflix unveiled the expanded panel of hosts for season three of Single’s Inferno, which is expected to premiere sometime this year. The new season of the reality TV show will feature five hosts, up from the initial four of its first two seasons.

Season three of Single’s Inferno will see the return of TV personality Hong Jin-kyung, Island actress Lee Da-hee, Super Junior member Kyuhyun and former Phantom member Hanhae. The four original hosts will be joined by none other than Kim Jin-young, also known as DEX, who was a contestant on season two.

Season three of Single’s Inferno was first confirmed back in February, when Netflix unveiled its line-up of unscripted Korean content for 2023. At that time, the streaming service also unveiled Physical: 100 – which has since been renewed for a second season – and Siren: Survive the Island.

In other Netflix news, the streaming service is set to debut the new thriller K-drama series Mark Girl later this month. The show will star After School member Nana, who also previously starred in Netflix’s 2022 K-drama series Glitch, as the titular Mask Girl.

Elsewhere, tvN has announced the premiere date for Arthdal Chronicles: The Sword of Aramun. The show will debut September 9 at 9:20pm on tvN, and will also be available to stream in select regions on Disney+.