‘Single’s Inferno”s Song Ji-a to step away from social media, privates all posts

Scandal-plagued Single’s Inferno contestant Song Ji-a has made all posts on her social media accounts private, following the release of a new apology video.

Yesterday (January 24), the influencer and TV personality released a new apology video on her YouTube channel, where she addressed the growing controversy over her use of counterfeit designer goods on the show. It is Song’s second apology, following a hand-written statement on Instagram last week.

In the video, Song admits to using counterfeit designer goods, while saying that the blame is solely on her. “I should have been more careful as someone who runs a YouTube channel, but I have damaged the brand’s value by using counterfeit products,” she said.

Song the explained her reasons for using knock-off products, saying that she had “bought the items strictly because they were pretty”. However, after she started to gain popularity for her posts with luxury items, she felt that she “found myself falling deeper into [buying and using knock-offs items]”.

“I am feeling so regretful and all I can think when I look back on myself is how pathetic I was,” Song added. “In regards to that, I feel regretful and am reflecting on my decisions. I am so sorry.”

The Single’s Inferno star then noted that she has made all the videos on her channel private, and that she will be “taking the time to continuously reflect upon my actions”. She added: “I will personally take on the consequences of my actions until the very end.”

Aside from the videos on her YouTube channel, all of Song’s Instagram posts have also been made unavailable, with the exception of her hand-written apology letter.

Last week, Song had also threatened to take legal action against malicious rumours. After the influencer’s controversy, there were allegations that she receives payouts from wealthy foreigners and that her agency had provided her with an expensive apartment to uphold a luxurious image for the entertainment personality.

In a statement released via Seoul Shin Moon on January 20, Song’s agency Hyowon CNC denied such allegations and has threatened to take legal action against malicious commenters.

In related news, Single’s Inferno co-star Kim Hyun-joong has clarified the real reason why he unfollowed Song on Instagram amidst her ongoing controversy for sporting fake designer goods on the show.

“There have been a lot of attention [on us] and Ji-a also wasn’t following me. I didn’t want unnecessary rumours to start circulating so that’s why I decided to unfollow her too,” he said.