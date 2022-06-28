‘Single’s Inferno’’s Song Ji-a returns to YouTube after half-year absence

South Korean influencer Song Ji-a, best known for appearing on the Netflix reality TV show Single’s Inferno, has made her return to YouTube.

Yesterday (June 27), the 25-year-old influencer and TV personality uploaded her first YouTube video in half a year. Song had stepped away from social media back in January, after coming under fire for wearing counterfeit designer goods on Single’s Inferno and social media.

In the video, which is a vlog, Song details a day in her life as she shops for painting supplies, arranges flowers in her home and plays with her dog. It comes shortly after her return to Instagram earlier this month.

Advertisement

“I showed you the small things in my daily life,” Song said at the end of the video. “I don’t know how it was, but you know how good it was to see my Pringies (Song’s nickname for her subscribers) again?”

Her last video, published in January, had been a public apology where she addressed the controversy and admitted to using counterfeit designer goods. “I should have been more careful as someone who runs a YouTube channel, but I have damaged the brand’s value by using counterfeit products,” said Song at the time.

In April, Netflix confirmed that Single’s Inferno had been renewed for a second season. The first season of Single’s Inferno, which premiered in December 2021 and concluded in January this year, starred 12 single men and women as they get to know one another with the goal of finding love on a deserted island.

The hugely popular reality dating series had become the first-ever South Korean reality show to enter Netflix’s global non-English Top 10 TV ranking in January, alongside hits like The Silent Sea, Squid Game and Our Beloved Summer. It also brought fame to the series contestants, many of whom are social media influencers, YouTubers and models.