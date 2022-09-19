‘Sins Of Our Mother’ viewers react to new Netflix true crime series: “This is horrific and insane to watch”

Viewers on social media have been reacting to Netflix‘s latest true crime documentary series, Sins Of Our Mother.

The three-part show follows the story of Lori Vallow Daybell – nicknamed the ‘Doomsday Mom’ – as she falls into a cult-like religious obsession that ends in the arrest of her and husband Chad Daybell. It focuses on her life as she meets religious preacher Daybell, whom she goes on to marry.

She has been accused of the murder of two of her children, Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow, as well as conspiracy to murder her fourth husband.

She and fifth husband Daybell have denied involvement, and are awaiting trial for first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder after their arrest in February 2020. They have pleaded not guilty.

The many twists and turns of the series have already been gripping and shocking viewers, with one tweeting: “Sins of Our Mother…what in the actual fuck did we just watch…”.

“Watching the Lori Vallow doc Sins of our Mother, this THIS is why religion is so damn dangerous. Fucking scary that any belief can get you to that point,” another said.

“Sins of our Mother is a perfect example of why super religious people give me the heebs. This shit is insanity,” a third said, while a fourth added: “Sins of Our Mother: This is horrific and insane to watch.”

“Sins of our Mother on Netflix is one of the craziest docs i ever watched! absolutely insane,” another tweeted.

“Watched Sins of Our Mother today and holy shit, can confirm that humans are fucking crazy and just the absolute worst,” a sixth said, while another added: “Watching Sins of our Mother and I can’t even begin to speak on how sick this shit is.”

Sins Of Our Mother is streaming now on Netflix.