‘Skins’ star Kaya Scodelario shares cast reunion photo with Daniel Kaluuya and Joe Dempsie

Skins star Kaya Scodelario has shared a reunion image with some of her former co-stars.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Tuesday (September 20), Scodelario posted a selfie with Nope star Daniel Kaluuya and Game of Thrones‘ Joe Dempsie.

In the image, Scodelario is seen poking her tongue out at the camera, while Kaluuya and Dempsie smile beside her.

Advertisement

The actress didn’t caption the image, but judging by their surroundings, it appears the trio were attending a wedding.

Scodelario, Kaluuya and Dempsie starred together in Skins as Effy Stonem, Posh Kenneth and Chris Miles, respectively. The hit Channel 4 teen drama ran for seven seasons between 2007 and 2013.

Back in July, Scodelario took to TikTok to call Euphoria “crazy”, before remembering that Skins featured even more explicit material.

“Watching Euphoria for the first time thinking this is crazy for 17 year olds then remembering what I was doing on TV at 14,” she wrote over the video of herself looking shocked.

The added caption read: “Will always be greatful [sic]. But yeah safeguarding really wasn’t a thing back then…”

Advertisement

One person commented on Scodelario’s video: “Effy makes Euphoria look like a Disney show,” while another added: “Effy will always be the blueprint, Skins walked so Euphoria could run.”

Since finishing Skins, Scodelario has appeared in films such as Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, Crawl and The Maze Runner series. Kaluuya recently starred in Jordan Poole’s Nope, while Dempsie is best known for portraying Gendry in Game Of Thrones.