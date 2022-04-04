Sleaford Mods frontman Jason Williamson makes cameo in ‘Peaky Blinders’ finale

Sleaford Mods frontman Jason Williamson made a cameo appearance in the final episode of Peaky Blinders.

In the episode titled ‘Lock and Key’, Williamson made a brief appearance as ranting preacher Lazarus outside The Garrison pub alongside Arthur Shelby (Paul Anderson). You can check out stills from his appearance below.

This follows Williamson’s recent cameo in HBO miniseries Landscapers, starring Olivia Colman and David Thewlis.

Peaky Blinders may have concluded but there’s multiple spin-offs and films in the works. Recently, show creator Steven Knight teased what to expect from the upcoming feature film.

Knight said: “It’s a very specific story, that’s based on a true story from the Second World War and will be told in the Peaky way.”

Previously, Knight said that characters introduced in season six will help set up the forthcoming film. In an interview with Esquire, the creator said: “In series six we’re bringing in the new generation, and they are going to be a part of what happens in [the] film. I think it’s finding those actors that you just watch and you think, there you go. There’s the future.”

Recently, Sleaford Mods were among a number of musicians who showed support to save Sheffield’s Leadmill, following concerns the venue could be closed in 2023.

“Sad news,” the band wrote on Twitter. “Sheffield Leadmill is up there as one of those classic pit stops for any self respecting band since the dawn of time #WeCantLoseLeadmill.”

Dominic Madden, CEO and co-founder of Electric Group who bought the site of the Leadmill in March 2017, has since said they have no intention of closing the venue when the current occupiers’ lease ends in 2023.