‘Smallville’ actor Allison Mack jailed for three years for role in NXIVM cult

Smallville actor Allison Mack has been jailed for three years for manipulating women into becoming sex slaves for the leader of the NXIVM cult.

It comes after Mack previously provided federal prosecutors with an audio tape that helped convict sex cult leader Keith Raniere.

In 2019, the actor pleaded guilty in court to racketeering and racketeering conspiracy charges relating to the NXIVM cult and its sub sect, DOS.

She was also charged with a number of offences relating to sex trafficking and is said to have recruited “sex slaves” for Raniere. Mack faced up to 14-17 years behind bars.

But a New York court has now handed her a three year prison sentence, following her previous co-operation.

“I made choices I will forever regret,” she told the court, as she described how she was consumed with “remorse and guilt”.

In a letter before sentencing, Mack also asked for forgiveness from her victims, according to BBC News.

“I threw myself into the teachings of Keith Raniere with everything I had,” she wrote. “I believed, whole-heartedly, that his mentorship was leading me to a better, more enlightened version of myself… This was the biggest mistake and regret of my life. “I am sorry to those of you that I brought into Nxivm. I am sorry I ever exposed you to the nefarious and emotionally abusive schemes of a twisted man.” Raniere was convicted last year of racketeering, sex trafficking, child pornography possession and other crimes. He was sentenced to 120 years in prison. Mack did not testify at Raniere’s trial, and her cooperation was not publicly announced. NXIVM publicly portrayed itself as a self-help organisation, self-described as “a community guided by humanitarian principles that seek to empower people and answer important questions about what it means to be human.”

