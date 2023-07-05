‘Smallville’ actor Allison Mack released from prison after serving two years for sex-trafficking case

Actor Allison Mack has been released from prison after serving two years for her involvement in a sex-trafficking case.

Mack, who is best known for starring in Smallville, was sentenced to three years in prison in 2021 for manipulating women into becoming sex slaves for NXIVM leader Keith Raniere. She previously pleaded guilty in 2019.

According to online records by the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Mack was released on Monday (July 3) from federal prison in Dublin, California.

Mack avoided a longer prison sentence by cooperating with prosecutors and providing information on Raniere, including an audio recording of the cult leader instructing her about the branding ceremonies for the recruited DOS slaves.

As reported by the New York newspaper Albany Times Union, Mack apologised prior to her sentencing for her involvement in the group. “It is now of paramount importance to me to say, from the bottom of my heart, I am so sorry.

“I threw myself into the teachings of Keith Raniere with everything I had… I believed, whole-heartedly, that his mentorship was leading me to a better, more enlightened version of myself. I devoted my loyalty, my resources, and, ultimately, my life to him. This was the biggest mistake and greatest regret of my life.”

In 2020, Raniere was sentenced to 120 years in prison for multiple crimes, including sex trafficking, wire fraud conspiracy and racketeering charges. He is serving his sentence in a federal prison in Tucson, Arizona.

Raniere co-founded NXIVM in 1998 as a self-help programme. Others involved in the group included the son of a former Mexican president and the daughter of actor Catherine Oxenberg.

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.