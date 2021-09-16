‘Smallville’ actress Allison Mack starts prison sentence early in sex cult case

TV actor Allison Mack is reported to have begun her prison sentence early after pleading guilty to her involvement in a New York sex cult.

In June, Mack was sentenced to three years in prison for manipulating women into becoming sex slaves for the spiritual leader of the NXIVM cult.

According to a spokesperson for the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Dublin in Dublin, California, the former Smallville star reported to prison on September 13 to start her sentence early. Her sentence was not due to begin for another two weeks.

“Ms. Mack’s projected release date will be calculated in accordance with federal statutes and Bureau of Prisons policy,” they confirmed.

According to the facility website, FCI Dublin is a “low security federal correctional institution with an adjacent minimum security satellite camp”. It only houses female offenders, and currently holds 727 inmates.

In 2019, the actor pleaded guilty in court to racketeering and racketeering conspiracy charges relating to the NXIVM cult and its sub sect, DOS.

She was also charged with a number of offences relating to sex trafficking and is said to have recruited “sex slaves” for Keith Raniere. Mack had faced up to 14-17 years behind bars.

But a New York court handed her a three-year prison sentence following her previous co-operation.

“I made choices I will forever regret,” she told the court, as she described how she was consumed with “remorse and guilt”.

NXIVM publicly portrayed itself as a self-help organisation, self-described as “a community guided by humanitarian principles that seek to empower people and answer important questions about what it means to be human.”

