‘SNL’ ratings plummet one week after Elon Musk episode

SNL has seen a sharp drop in ratings this week, following Elon Musk’s episode on May 8.

Last week’s episode, hosted by Keegan-Michael Key with Olivia Rodrigo as musical guest, drew a 3.5 household Live+Same Day rating in the 44 metered local markets and a 1.5 adults 18-49 rating in the 25 markets with local people meters, according to Deadline.

Following Elon Musk’s episode, the sketch show enjoyed the biggest ratings jump since comedians Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle hosted earlier in the season.

Key’s episode received a new season low in terms of HH ratings, but SNL remains the number one show among all broadcast and cable comedies in 18-49 for the current season, which is the first time in the show’s history.

Olivia Rodrigo made her SNL debut last weekend, performing ‘Drivers License’ and her new single ‘good 4 u’. The performances come ahead of the singer’s imminent debut album ‘SOUR’, which arrives this week (May 21).

In a recent NME cover feature, Rodrigo spoke of the inspiration behind her new single ‘good 4 u’, which came out last week following her smash-hit debut single ‘Drivers License’ and second preview ‘Deja Vu’, saying: “We wanted to take an early 2000s pop-punk song and sort of twist it and find a way to make it 2021. I hope people are surprised.

“I love pop-punk music; I love grunge music; I love country music and folk music. I think, honestly, you can see little influences of all of those genres in my album. And I didn’t want to make an entire record that sounded like ‘Drivers License’. There’s no fun in that for me – and probably not for listeners, either.”

The 46th season of SNL will conclude with host Anya Taylor-Joy and musical guest Lil Nas X this weekend.