‘SNL’ season premiere hit lowest rating in show’s history

The season 47 premiere of Saturday Night Live, which aired this weekend (October 2), received the lowest rating in the show’s history.

The episode, which was hosted by Owen Wilson and with Kacey Musgraves performing as its musical guest, was the least-watched SNL season premiere episode of all-time.

The audience figures saw a drop of 41% from the previous season’s opening episode, which was hosted by Chris Rock.

However, the fact that Wilson’s episode was the first in the show’s history to be live-streamed is believed to have some impact on the figures.

During the episode, Musgraves also made history as the first musician to perform nude on in the show. Introduced by Wilson, she performed ‘Justified’ from latest album ‘Star-Crossed’ naked, covered only by her acoustic guitar.

“She was nude,” the singer’s publicist confirmed to Variety. “Precautions were taken, and this was the first time it’s happened on the show.” Musgraves’ publicist also confirmed that the singer was blocked from the audience by a sheet as the performance being set up.

During the premiere, the returning cast paid tribute to SNL alumnus Norm Macdonald. The comedian passed away after a private battle with cancer on September 14.

During the ‘Weekend Update’ segment – which Macdonald was well known for appearing on between 1993 and 1998 – the cast shared loving tributes.

Firstly, cast member Pete Davidson joined the skit wearing a T-shirt with Macdonald’s face on it, before hosts Michael Che and Colin Jost dedicated the end of the segment to the late star.

This coming Saturday, Kim Kardashian West will make her SNL hosting debut, with Halsey joining her as musical guest.