‘SNL’ Trump begs voters not to drop dead until after election is over

Saturday Night Live has poked fun at Donald Trump‘s recent comments suggesting sick voters should still go and vote for him even if they die afterwards.

The former president is currently running for the Republican Party nomination to be U.S. president, last week winning the Iowa caucuses.

However, ahead of the vote amid freezing temperatures, Trump controversially suggested voters should head to the polls no matter what, telling a campaign event: “If you’re sick as a dog, you say, ‘Darling…,’ even if you vote and then pass away, it’s worth it. If you’re sick, if you’re just so sick, you can’t, ‘Darling, I don’t think…,’ get up.”

During last weekend’s (January 20) episode of SNL, Trump impersonator James Austin Johnson took part in a Cold Open as Trump as the politician appears outside of court amid his ongoing legal troubles.

After boasting about his Iowa win, Johnson’s Trump says: “My people love me. They’ve got the old people waiting in the snow for two hours to vote for Trump. ‘Oh darling, I’m dying. I gotta do one last thing. I gotta vote for Trump.’

“We just need them to stay alive until November. Stay alive until November. Just pull that lever and drop dead. Why? Because I am sent by God and God has a plan for me, or whatever,” he added.

“2024’s going to be a very exciting year. I’m either going to jail, be president, or frankly The Purge. Perhaps all three. Let’s spin the chamber.”

Elsewhere on this weekend’s SNL, original Mean Girls Regine George actress Rachel McAdams made a surprise cameo to introduce the episode’s musical guest Reneé Rapp, who plays George in the new musical film.

Rapp then performed ‘Not My Fault’ from the movie, while Megan The Stallion also made a surprise appearance during the song.