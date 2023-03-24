Snoop Dogg wants a role in ‘Coronation Street’: “I’ll play whenever they need”

Snoop Dogg has said he wants to play a role in Coronation Street.

The US rapper, who has previously revealed he is a fan of the ITV soap, told The Sun he is open to making an appearance “whenever they need”.

“Coronation Street, I love it,” Snoop said. “If they call me I’ll do it. I’ll play whenever they need. I love the cinematography, acting, the storylines and just the reality.

“I’d like to be a part of it because they’ve been a part of my culture.”

The rapper also said he was “down to perform” at the coronation of King Charles on May 6, after acts like Adele and Ed Sheeran reportedly declined.

Snoop, whose real name is Calvin Broadus, previously shared he was a fan of the soap back in 2010 and reached out about potentially making an appearance.

“I had my agent reach out to them to see if they could try to get me on and they said they were interested so hopefully it might happen,” Snoop said (via the BBC). “It would be perfect for me to be on the show.”

Bob Dylan revealed he was a fan of the soap in a Q&A last year, with show producer Iain MacLeod later offering him a cameo role.

“To hear that Bob Dylan is a Coronation Street viewer blows my mind,” MacLeod told The Telegraph. “I would absolutely love the idea of him turning up in the Rovers Return one night.”

Coronation Street has featured a number of guest stars over the years, including Peter Kay, Sir Ian McKellen and Status Quo.